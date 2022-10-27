Francisco is rich, rather strict on principles, and still a bachelor. After meeting Gloria by accident, he is suddenly intent on her becoming his wife and courts her until she agrees to marry him. Francisco is a dedicated husband, but little by little his passion starts to exhibit disturbing traits. Nevertheless, Gloria meets with scepticism as she expresses her worries to their acquaintances.
|Arturo de Córdova
|Francisco Galván de Montemayor
|Delia Garcés
|Gloria Milalta
|Aurora Walker
|Esperanza Peralta
|Carlos Martínez Baena
|Padre Velasco
|Manuel Dondé
|Pablo
|Rafael Banquells
|Ricardo Luján
