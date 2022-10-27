1955

El

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 2nd, 1955

Studio

Producciones Tepeyac

Francisco is rich, rather strict on principles, and still a bachelor. After meeting Gloria by accident, he is suddenly intent on her becoming his wife and courts her until she agrees to marry him. Francisco is a dedicated husband, but little by little his passion starts to exhibit disturbing traits. Nevertheless, Gloria meets with scepticism as she expresses her worries to their acquaintances.

Cast

Arturo de CórdovaFrancisco Galván de Montemayor
Delia GarcésGloria Milalta
Aurora WalkerEsperanza Peralta
Carlos Martínez BaenaPadre Velasco
Manuel DondéPablo
Rafael BanquellsRicardo Luján

