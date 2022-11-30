El alma quiere volar

Not Available

The 10-year-old Camila spends the summer with her grandmother, almost exclusively in the company of women. They lovingly look after each other; cook, eat and bathe together; care for their skin and talk a lot. Camila quickly realises that there is more that binds them together than mere kinship: a curse is said to have been cast on the women in the family, causing unhappiness in their relationships. This belief is convenient, given that Camila longs for nothing more than her parents’ separation.