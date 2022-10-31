El baile de San Juan

Not Available

It is the final decade of the 18th century in New Spain. We are in Mexico City, inhabited by local adventurers, native inhabitants and Europeans of every kind. In these surroundings, our characters, Jerónimo Marani, court choreographer, Giovanni, his mestizo son, and Victoria, the daughter of the most prominent family in the city, who is in love with Giovanni, live a life of love and aversion, court intrigue and popular grievances, Viceregal dogmas and dreams of freedom. Mexico´s war of independence is only a few years in the future.