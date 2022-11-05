Not Available

El campeón ciclista

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mier y Brooks

Cleto, a poor newspaper boy, dreamed of becoming a cyclist and inventor. His latest invention is delivering newspapers by rockets. When he finds the owner of the newspaper, dismisses him. But Cleto do not give up and shows Don Macario his latest invention: " The telemirófono ", a device that allows you to see the person talking on the phone...

Cast

Germán ValdésCleto García
Marcelo ChávezDon Macario
Kitty de HoyosMartha
Manuel 'Loco' ValdésTranquilino
Paz VillegasTía de Carmen
Julián de Meriche(uncredited)

View Full Cast >

Images