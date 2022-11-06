Not Available

El Chanfle 2

  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Televicine S.A. de C.V.

is the continuation of the Mexican film El Chanfle (1979) Chespirito, which aired in theaters in 1982. At that time the cast of the neighborhood (with some absences: the Carlos Villagran, who decided not to continue working with Roberto Gomez Bolaños by a personal decision, he left in 1979. Ramon Valdez next year decides to accompany him, also leaving to work with Chespirito. returned with him in 1981, but a health problem that was detected in the early 80's, was prevented from participating in this film), it left room for the story of a lowly stagehand football team that achieves his dream beside his wife Tere, of having a child. In this film, the situation is a little different.

Cast

Roberto Gómez BolañosEl Chanfle
Florinda Meza García
Rubén Aguirre
Édgar Vivar
María Antonieta de las Nieves
Angelines Fernández

