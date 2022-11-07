El clan de los Nazarenos

A priest whose faith is weakened, it tries to find God through punishment, as nothing got by her prayers. Meets a gang of young offenders and in front of them commit all kinds of outrages aimed to provoke the wrath of God ... all hell is preferable to the doubts that plague him, the fear of death is increasing. When he gets the punishment that both claim not to have enough time to repent.
|Javier Escrivá
|Chris
|Alexandra Bastedo
|Arima
|Antonio Sabàto
|Jorge
|Sandra Mozarowsky
|Magda
|Carlos Romero Marchent
|Padre José
|Tony Isbert
