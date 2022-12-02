El confesor

Not Available

"The confessor", attributed to the pioneering Baños brothers, is a curious and not very well known pornographic silent film that constitutes a true exception in the treatment of religion in Spanish silent cinema. In this way, the pornographic attraction of "The Confessor" is built through the perversion of the priestly vow of celibacy and the sacrament of penance. This film can be considered as another chapter in the cultural tradition of criticizing the vices of the clergy, and as a consequence of the environment and the new leisure culture that took place in the Europe of the so-called "frivolous twenties".