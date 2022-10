Not Available

El Dandy is a television series, produced by Teleset for Sony Pictures Television and Televisa. It is based on the film Donnie Brasco directed by Mike Newell in 1997. The series is written by Larissa Andrade and Rodrigo Ordoñez, and directed by Chava Cartas and Mauricio Cruz. Daniel Ucros and Gabriela Valentan are the Executive producers. Starring by Alfonso Herrera, Damián Alcázar and Itahisa Machado.