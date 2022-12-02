El desierto y las olas

Not Available

A documentary dedicated to the poor (“Blessed are the poor fortheirs is the Kingdom of Heaven”) which studies poverty from an originalangle; the narrow doorway through which the wretched try to enter intothe paradise of the first world. The desert: Arizona. The waves: the Straitsof Gibraltar. The movement of emigrants who are not deterred by eitherthirst or wind. Even though many perish in the attempt. The contradictionis that the country of the desert is also the country of the Statue ofLiberty and a social contract of refuge. The country of the waves dedicateseach year to Santiago (St. James), patron saint of pilgrims.