Legendary Mexican actor-director Alberto "El Caballo" Rojas stars in this irreverent comedy as a high-paid fashion photographer who finds himself embroiled in a murder mystery when he accidentally captures an assassination on film during a shoot. A hilarious homage to Blowup, Michelangelo Antonioni's classic thriller, this campy Spanish-language farce also stars César Bono, Claudia del Valle and plenty of bikini models.