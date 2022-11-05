El Gendarme Desconocido

A gang of thieves has jeopardized the city and even the police, whose chief urges their forces to captured the band within 48 hours. Meanwhile, band members meet in a cafe run by a widow and her daughter and her suitor, Cantinflas, who maintains a scuffle with the robbers running all at the station. Since then, Cantinflas become a member of the police force for special missions.
|Cantinflas
|Agente 777
|Mapy Cortés
|La criollita
|Daniel Herrera
|Comandante Bravo
|Gloria Marín
|Amparo
|Julio Villarreal
|Jefe de policía
|Agustín Isunza
|Sargento
