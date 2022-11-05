Not Available

El Gendarme Desconocido

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Posa Films

A gang of thieves has jeopardized the city and even the police, whose chief urges their forces to captured the band within 48 hours. Meanwhile, band members meet in a cafe run by a widow and her daughter and her suitor, Cantinflas, who maintains a scuffle with the robbers running all at the station. Since then, Cantinflas become a member of the police force for special missions.

Cast

CantinflasAgente 777
Mapy CortésLa criollita
Daniel Herrera Comandante Bravo
Gloria MarínAmparo
Julio VillarrealJefe de policía
Agustín IsunzaSargento

