El Infierno

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía

Benjamin Garcia, Benny is deported from the United States. Back home and against a bleak picture, Benny gets involved in the drug business, in which he has for the first time in his life, a spectacular rise surrounded by money, women, violence and fun. But very soon he will discover that criminal life does not always keep its promises.

Cast

Joaquín CosioEl Cochiloco
Ernesto Gómez CruzDon José Reyes
María RojoDoña Mari Reyes
Elizabeth CervantesLa Cuñada
Jorge ZárateEl Huasteco
Salvador SánchezEl Padrino

Images