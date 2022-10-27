El Infierno

Benjamin Garcia, Benny is deported from the United States. Back home and against a bleak picture, Benny gets involved in the drug business, in which he has for the first time in his life, a spectacular rise surrounded by money, women, violence and fun. But very soon he will discover that criminal life does not always keep its promises.
|Joaquín Cosio
|El Cochiloco
|Ernesto Gómez Cruz
|Don José Reyes
|María Rojo
|Doña Mari Reyes
|Elizabeth Cervantes
|La Cuñada
|Jorge Zárate
|El Huasteco
|Salvador Sánchez
|El Padrino
