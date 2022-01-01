1992

El Mariachi

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 1992

Studio

Columbia Pictures

El Mariachi just wants to play his guitar and carry on the family tradition. Unfortunately, the town he tries to find work in has another visitor...a killer who carries his guns in a guitar case. The drug lord and his henchmen mistake El Mariachi for the killer, Azul, and chase him around town trying to kill him and get his guitar case.

Cast

Carlos GallardoEl Mariachi
Jaime de HoyosBigotón
Peter MarquardtMauricio (Moco)
Reinol MartinezAzul
Ramiro GomezCantinero
Consuelo GómezDomino

