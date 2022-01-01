El Mariachi just wants to play his guitar and carry on the family tradition. Unfortunately, the town he tries to find work in has another visitor...a killer who carries his guns in a guitar case. The drug lord and his henchmen mistake El Mariachi for the killer, Azul, and chase him around town trying to kill him and get his guitar case.
|Carlos Gallardo
|El Mariachi
|Jaime de Hoyos
|Bigotón
|Peter Marquardt
|Mauricio (Moco)
|Reinol Martinez
|Azul
|Ramiro Gomez
|Cantinero
|Consuelo Gómez
|Domino
