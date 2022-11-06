El matrimonio es como el demonio

The story of a Playboy bachelor who does not know the good that is, until he is married. Slowly, the man discovers that having a woman is not easy, but sometimes ... being faithful recomended. After sympathetic experiences and funny situations, he realizes that there are two uncorrectable errors committed by the man in your life: Being born and married!
|Carlos East
|Carlos Ancira
|Luis Manuel Pelayo
|Sócrates
|Amadee Chabot
|Bárbara
|Evangelina Elizondo
|Señora Ancira
|René Cardona
|Ramón
|Eduardo Alcaraz
|Antonio Ancira
View Full Cast >