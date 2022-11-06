Not Available

El matrimonio es como el demonio

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nacional Cinematográfica

The story of a Playboy bachelor who does not know the good that is, until he is married. Slowly, the man discovers that having a woman is not easy, but sometimes ... being faithful recomended. After sympathetic experiences and funny situations, he realizes that there are two uncorrectable errors committed by the man in your life: Being born and married!

Cast

Carlos EastCarlos Ancira
Luis Manuel PelayoSócrates
Amadee ChabotBárbara
Evangelina ElizondoSeñora Ancira
René CardonaRamón
Eduardo AlcarazAntonio Ancira

View Full Cast >

Images