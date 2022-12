Not Available

Josetxu, the farmhouse mayoraz, leaves the farm and wants to go to the sea. His sister, Mirentxu Txomin, has fallen in love with the town's main dancer.Don Timoteo is trying to endanger the happiness of the three, the Indian who wants to take possession of Basterretxetetan coastline. Lizard, an evil citizen, has spread concerns among the Basterretxetans, with the help of Don Timoteo and Pakito, who is pursuing Mirentxu.