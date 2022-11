Not Available

Documentary about a living myth, a fascinating character whose immense significance was overshadowed by the ups and downs of Argentine history. Vito Dumas, the "lonely navigator", was and is famous worldwide for feats never done by a man alone at sea, which includes four epic voyages, one of them around the world at 40º south latitude, on his ship Lehg II, in 1942, and in the middle of World War II.