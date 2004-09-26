El padrino: The Latin Godfather

In the streets of East Los Angeles, Manny is a formidable drug dealer. Impressed by his extravagant lifestyle and prowess, his young son, Kilo, yearns to follow in his footsteps. Kilo resolves to learn how to prosper in the drug world, and his new life as a dealer begins. In a world where a man wants everything, he may end up with nothing.
|Sal Lopez
|Loco
|Emilio Rivera
|Rudy
|Jennifer Tilly
|Sebeva
|Faye Dunaway
|Atty. Gen. Navarro
|Joanna Pacula
|Jessica Lancaster
|Damian Chapa
|Kilo
View Full Cast >