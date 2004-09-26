2004

El padrino: The Latin Godfather

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 26th, 2004

Studio

Not Available

In the streets of East Los Angeles, Manny is a formidable drug dealer. Impressed by his extravagant lifestyle and prowess, his young son, Kilo, yearns to follow in his footsteps. Kilo resolves to learn how to prosper in the drug world, and his new life as a dealer begins. In a world where a man wants everything, he may end up with nothing.

Cast

Sal LopezLoco
Emilio RiveraRudy
Jennifer TillySebeva
Faye DunawayAtty. Gen. Navarro
Joanna PaculaJessica Lancaster
Damian ChapaKilo

