Mercedes (Neus Asensi) Mariángeles (Ana Risueño) and Carmen (Miriam Diaz Aroca) need to escape something: the stress of the job, a divorce or a gray and boring existence. And all three are looking for something: a love affair in an exotic country. The destination is Tunisia, land of contrasts, from the deserts and beaches. But far from land into a paradise unprecedented journey undertaken with a group of quirky characters.