El placer de la venganza

Not Available

A respectable family is shot by a gang brutally together. Only the mother survives the perfidious raid. They, although psychiatrist, finds the way back only laboriously in the everyday life. However, then you play the chance one of the members of a gang in the hands. A young fellow which does not finish on his part the recollections and takes up unsuspectingly the help of the doctor. This recognizes immediately that the illustrated case is more own to her. Now the woman knows only one: Revenge. Under drugs her patient reveals details and names. As a result through various tricks and in varying disguising she approaches to the single members of a gang. It begins a hunt on life and death...