El Profesor

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Paper Street Films

A chronicle of three weeks in the lives of several high school teachers, administrators and students through the eyes of substitute teacher, Henry Barthes. Henry roams from school to school, imparting modes of knowledge, but never staying long enough to form any semblance of sentient attachment.

Cast

Adrien BrodyHenry Barthes
Marcia Gay HardenPrincipal Carol Dearden
James CaanMr. Charles Seaboldt
Christina HendricksMs. Sarah Madison
Lucy LiuDr. Parker
Blythe DannerMs. Perkins

