El Profesor

A chronicle of three weeks in the lives of several high school teachers, administrators and students through the eyes of substitute teacher, Henry Barthes. Henry roams from school to school, imparting modes of knowledge, but never staying long enough to form any semblance of sentient attachment.
|Adrien Brody
|Henry Barthes
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Principal Carol Dearden
|James Caan
|Mr. Charles Seaboldt
|Christina Hendricks
|Ms. Sarah Madison
|Lucy Liu
|Dr. Parker
|Blythe Danner
|Ms. Perkins
