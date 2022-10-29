El árbol magnético

Spain-Chile co-production and first feature from the director Isabel Ayguavives about a young boy's return to the country of his birth, Chile, after a long absence. The house in the country where he lived with his family is up for sale and they all gather to bid the place farewell. Their visit to the "magnetic tree", a local curiosity with strange properties, will awaken almost forgotten feelings and affections in the boy.
|Andrés Gertrúdix
|Manuela Martelli
|Catalina Saavedra
|Gonzalo Robles
|Blanca Lewin
|Olga
View Full Cast >