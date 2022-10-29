Not Available

El árbol magnético

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Parox

Spain-Chile co-production and first feature from the director Isabel Ayguavives about a young boy's return to the country of his birth, Chile, after a long absence. The house in the country where he lived with his family is up for sale and they all gather to bid the place farewell. Their visit to the "magnetic tree", a local curiosity with strange properties, will awaken almost forgotten feelings and affections in the boy.

Cast

Andrés Gertrúdix
Manuela Martelli
Catalina Saavedra
Gonzalo Robles
Blanca LewinOlga

Images