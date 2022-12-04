El Tigre escondido

Not Available

Bernardo is fifty years old and feels overwhelmed, confused, almost devastated; surrounded by the violence typical of a society that is slowly collapsing. With relationship problems, difficulties in conceiving a child and a woman who cannot - and does not care - dive into his deepest conflicts. Bernardo finds no rest anywhere. His head is about to explode when he decides to take a little vacation with Diana at their house in Tigre. They will not go alone: ​​Nancy, an islander and house cleaner, will be part of a key night for Bernardo.