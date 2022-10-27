Not Available

Ela Na Agapithoume Darling

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Giorgos Karagiannis & Co.

Stathis, a puckish young man, whose father has a cafe in a Greek island does "kamaki" to female tourists. His neighbor Rena does all she can sto stop him, as she loves him and hopelessly tries to make Stathis love her too. Meanwhile his sister Katie, a delicious and romantic girl, falls in love with an Athenian who met on the ship.

Cast

Stamatis GardelisStamatis
Kaiti FinouJessika
Efi PikoulaKaiti
Spyros KalogirouAndreas
Rena PagratiMargarita
Giorgos StavropoulosSpyros Bistos

