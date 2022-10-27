Ela Na Agapithoume Darling

Stathis, a puckish young man, whose father has a cafe in a Greek island does "kamaki" to female tourists. His neighbor Rena does all she can sto stop him, as she loves him and hopelessly tries to make Stathis love her too. Meanwhile his sister Katie, a delicious and romantic girl, falls in love with an Athenian who met on the ship.
|Stamatis Gardelis
|Stamatis
|Kaiti Finou
|Jessika
|Efi Pikoula
|Kaiti
|Spyros Kalogirou
|Andreas
|Rena Pagrati
|Margarita
|Giorgos Stavropoulos
|Spyros Bistos
