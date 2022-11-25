Not Available

Electric Kingdom is a behind the scenes documentary movie following the first Formula E electric car race in the Middle East. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, famous as being the world’s largest producer of oil, played host to an electric car race to make a statement. Sustainability is a core focus of the nation’s 2030 vision and Electric Kingdom captures history as the Saudi’s host Formula E in the capital Rhiyad. The film explores how a nation of motor enthusiasts reacts to this electric future and follows the team responsible for hosting the massive race and concert event. Electric Kingdom captures a series of firsts in the traditionally closed-off nation. The first women to drive an electric race car in Saudi, the first Western Concert in Saudi Arabia and the first of what will be a multi-year race series hosted in the Unesco heritage site of Ad Diriyah.