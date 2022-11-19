Electric Light Orchestra - Live The Early Years

Not Available

2010 is the 40th Anniversary of the Electric Light Orchestra. ELO was formed in 1970 by Jeff Lynne and Roy Wood from the ashes of The Move. Roy Wood soon left to form Wizzard and Jeff Lynne led ELO on to become one of the biggest selling acts of the seventies and eighties with global album sales in excess of 50 million. This DVD brings together three live concerts from the earlier part of the band s career. The first is a four track excerpt from a show at Brunel University in 1973, the second a longer six track set filmed for the German TV series Rockpalast in 1974 and finally the Fusion concert from the New Victoria Theatre in London in 1976, filmed during the Face The Music tour.