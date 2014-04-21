2014

Electric Slide

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

April 21st, 2014

Media House Capital

A heightened homage to the City of Angels, Electric Slide riffs on the real-life story of Eddie Dodson, the notorious "Gentleman Bank Robber." With a debonair sophistication and a serious talent for flirt, Dodson managed to lure money from mesmerized female tellers at over 60 banks during an epic spree in the 1980s.

Cast

Jim SturgessEddie Dodson
Isabel LucasPauline
Patricia ArquetteTina
Christopher LambertRoy Fortune
Chloë SevignyCharlotte
Vinessa ShawMimi

