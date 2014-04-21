A heightened homage to the City of Angels, Electric Slide riffs on the real-life story of Eddie Dodson, the notorious "Gentleman Bank Robber." With a debonair sophistication and a serious talent for flirt, Dodson managed to lure money from mesmerized female tellers at over 60 banks during an epic spree in the 1980s.
|Jim Sturgess
|Eddie Dodson
|Isabel Lucas
|Pauline
|Patricia Arquette
|Tina
|Christopher Lambert
|Roy Fortune
|Chloë Sevigny
|Charlotte
|Vinessa Shaw
|Mimi
