Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, Brazil, February 24th 2011. Isabel Burlan da Silva, the director’s mother, is brutally murdered by her partner. “Elegy of a Crime” is the final chapter of Cristiano Burlan’s “Mourning Trilogy, about the tragic family history. Faced with impunity, the film plunges into a dizzying journey to rebuild Isabel's image and life.