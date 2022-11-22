Element: YOGA for Relaxation

Not Available

Filmed in a beautiful garden overlooking the Pacific Ocean, these yoga sessions are designed to give you a perfect balance of vitality and calm. The Relaxation program melts away tension in your muscles and your mind with a combination of soothing restorative asanas, deep relaxation techniques, flexibility enhancing postures and poses known to calm the natural fight or flight mechanism in the body. This peaceful sequence will help you gain flexibility, improve sleep and dissolve away stress leaving you with an overall feeling of wellness and contentment.