Elena's Inner Fire

A great attempt at a highly entertaining cult hit, which balances between colourful fantasy universes, special effects and real emotions. Just like the wrestling culture it introduces us to. We meet Elena Morgenstjerne, Jutland’s only female pro in the arena. All her friends are men, and she can beat them all to a pulp if need be. But to become a true legend in the ring, one has to find one’s inner fire. Will Elena succeed? Casper Balslev’s film is a co(s)mic and lovingly honest look at a parallel reality of Santo masks, Speedos and big dreams.