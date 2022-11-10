1958

Elevator to the Gallows

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

June 9th, 1958

Nouvelles Éditions de Films (NEF)

The feature-film debut of famed director Louis Malle is an interesting, modern film noir with the classic theme of lovers plotting to kill the husband and make it look like suicide (reminiscent of The Postman Always Rings Twice). Jeanne Moreau gives an astonishing performance, perverse but naive as she leads her young lover down a path that can only lead to doom for both of them.

Jeanne MoreauFlorence Carala
Maurice RonetJulien Tavernier
Georges PoujoulyLouis
Yori BertinVéronique
Lino VenturaLe Commissaire Cherrier
Iván PetrovichHorst Becker

