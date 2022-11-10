Elevator to the Gallows

The feature-film debut of famed director Louis Malle is an interesting, modern film noir with the classic theme of lovers plotting to kill the husband and make it look like suicide (reminiscent of The Postman Always Rings Twice). Jeanne Moreau gives an astonishing performance, perverse but naive as she leads her young lover down a path that can only lead to doom for both of them.
|Jeanne Moreau
|Florence Carala
|Maurice Ronet
|Julien Tavernier
|Georges Poujouly
|Louis
|Yori Bertin
|Véronique
|Lino Ventura
|Le Commissaire Cherrier
|Iván Petrovich
|Horst Becker
