Not Available

Constantine Krimetz conducts the Moscow Symphony Orchestra in this performance of Sir Edward Elgar's Cello Concerto in E Minor, a program that blends the composer's music with an ever-changing backdrop of picturesque Scottish scenery. As you listen to the concerto's four movements, you'll tour some of Scotland's most breathtaking spots, including lochs, islands and whiskey distilleries; Edinburgh Castle; and the Scottish highlands and moorlands.