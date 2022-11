Not Available

EliteXC: Renegade was a mixed martial arts event promoted by EliteXC that took place on Saturday, November 10, 2007 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The main card aired live on Showtime.The main event featured a showdown between Nick Diaz and KJ Noons for the new EliteXC 160-pound Lightweight title. The card also featured the EliteXC debut of Internet brawler Kevin "Kimbo Slice" Ferguson, as well as welterweight stand-out Jake Shields.