This film details the ascension to the throne and the early reign of Queen Elizabeth the First, as played by Cate Blanchett. The main focus is the endless attempts by her council to marry her off, the Catholic hatred of her and her romance with Lord Robert Dudley.
|Geoffrey Rush
|Sir Francis Walsingham
|Christopher Eccleston
|Duke of Norfolk
|Joseph Fiennes
|Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester
|John Gielgud
|The Pope
|Richard Attenborough
|Sir William Cecil
|Fanny Ardant
|Mary of Guise
View Full Cast >