2005

Elizabethtown

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 2005

Studio

Paramount

Drew Baylor is fired after causing his shoe company to lose hundreds of millions of dollars. To make matters worse, he's also dumped by his girlfriend. On the verge of ending it all, Drew gets a new lease on life when he returns to his family's small Kentucky hometown after his father dies. Along the way, he meets a flight attendant with whom he falls in love.

Cast

Orlando BloomDrew Baylor
Kirsten DunstClaire Colburn
Susan SarandonHollie Baylor
Alec BaldwinPhil DeVoss
Bruce McGillBill Banyon
Judy GreerHeather Baylor

View Full Cast >

Images