Set in the backwoods of the deep south. Young, beautiful Ellie has just witnessed the murder of her father at the hands of her evil step-mother Cora and Cora's three lecherous sons, all hoping to get their hand's on Ellie's father's money. Vowing to avenge her father's death, Ellie plots to do in the murderers using the only weapon she has: her body.
|Shelley Winters
|Cora Jackson
|Edward Albert
|Tom
|Sheila Kennedy
|Ellie Jackson
|Pat Paulsen
|Sheriff Pete
|Patrick Tovatt
|Art
|George Gobel
|Preacher
