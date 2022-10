Not Available

Ribbet! Woof! Neigh! Tweet! Elmo loves animals and he wants to learn all about them. What's the best way to walk a dog? What type of animal is considered a wild animal? Do frogs live on land or in water? And how do penguins stay warm? Join Sesame Street's curious red monster and his special friend Dorothy as they explore wild animals, pets, and more! Over 2 hours of Elmo's World!