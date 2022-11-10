Not Available

Eloïse

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Els Quatre Gats Audiovisuals S.L.

A sensuous and ethereal story of two young women falling in love for the first time. Young, beautiful Àsia lies in a coma, her mother and boyfriend keeping constant vigil by her side. In flashback we see what led up to her accident, her life studying architecture at university, the somewhat overbearing relationship she has with her mother and her passionless relationship with Nathaniel.

Cast

Ariadna CabrolEloïse
Laura ConejeroLa Mare
Bernat SaumellNathaniel
Diana GómezÀsia

