A sensuous and ethereal story of two young women falling in love for the first time. Young, beautiful Àsia lies in a coma, her mother and boyfriend keeping constant vigil by her side. In flashback we see what led up to her accident, her life studying architecture at university, the somewhat overbearing relationship she has with her mother and her passionless relationship with Nathaniel.
|Ariadna Cabrol
|Eloïse
|Laura Conejero
|La Mare
|Bernat Saumell
|Nathaniel
|Diana Gómez
|Àsia
