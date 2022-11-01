Elstree Calling

A series of 19 musical and comedy "vaudeville" sketches presented in the form of a live broadcast hosted by Tommy Handley (as himself). There are two "running gags" which connect the sketches. In one, an actor wants to perform Shakespeare, but he is continually denied air-time. The other gag has an inventor trying to view the broadcast on television.
|Gordon Begg
|Shakespeare
|Tommy Handley
|Himself, Compere
|Donald Calthrop
|Himself / Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew
|Bobbie Comber
|Herself
|Gordon Harker
|George
|Hannah Jones
|George's Wife
View Full Cast >