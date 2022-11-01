Not Available

Elstree Calling

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

British International Pictures

A series of 19 musical and comedy "vaudeville" sketches presented in the form of a live broadcast hosted by Tommy Handley (as himself). There are two "running gags" which connect the sketches. In one, an actor wants to perform Shakespeare, but he is continually denied air-time. The other gag has an inventor trying to view the broadcast on television.

Cast

Gordon BeggShakespeare
Tommy HandleyHimself, Compere
Donald CalthropHimself / Petruchio in Taming of the Shrew
Bobbie ComberHerself
Gordon HarkerGeorge
Hannah JonesGeorge's Wife

View Full Cast >

Images