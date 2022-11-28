Elton John - Madison Square Garden, NYC 2000

Not Available

Elton’s favorite venue to perform in, a band 15-strong with long-time members and newcomers alike, a star-studded line-up of guest artists (Billy Joel, Mary J. Blige, Ronan Keating, Bryan Adams, Anastacia, Kiki Dee), and a set list of hits from every corner of his amazing career. What more could a fan ask for? Those in attendance still speak about these shows – this video is in fact a combination of two evenings at MSG – with great fondness and the surprise addition of The Beatles’ “Come Together”, a song Elton had never played live before, only adds to the concert’s fan status. (Look for John Jorgeson’s ‘Yellow Submarine’ guitar!)