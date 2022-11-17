Elton John - One Night Only - The Greatest Hits

Not Available

One of the biggest musical legends in pop music today, Elton John performs one of his most memorable concerts ever at the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. This stunningly visual concert special was filmed over two nights in October 2000, and Elton and his band play some of his greatest hits from over four decades, including "Your Song", "Crocodile Rock", "Candle In The Wind" and "Rocket Man". Elton also invites some special guests to share the microphone on stage with him, among them Billy Joel, Bryan Adams, Kiki Dee, Mary J. Blige and Anastacia. You've never seen Elton like this before... a "must see" and a "must have" for any true Elton fan.