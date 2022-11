Not Available

Bonus DVD released with Origins, the sixth full-length album by Swiss folk metal band Eluveitie. The album was released on 1 August 2014 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was the last album to include Anna Murphy, Ivo Henzi and Merlin Sutter as band members. Contains: The Call Of The Mountains, King, Interview and three performances Live At Feuertanz Festival 2013: The Uprising , Uxellodunon, Havoc.