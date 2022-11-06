Not Available

Elves

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Triangle Film Corporation

A young woman discovers that she is the focus of an evil nazi experiment involving selective breeding and summoned elves, an attempt to create a race of supermen. She and two of her friends are trapped in a department store with an elf, and only Dan Haggerty, as the renegade loose-cannon Santa Claus, can save them.

Cast

Dan HaggertyMike McGavin
Deanna LundKirsten's Mother
Borah SilverKirsten's Grandfather
Laura LichsteinBrooke
Jeff AustinEmil
Paul RohrerProfessor O'Conner

