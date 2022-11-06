A young woman discovers that she is the focus of an evil nazi experiment involving selective breeding and summoned elves, an attempt to create a race of supermen. She and two of her friends are trapped in a department store with an elf, and only Dan Haggerty, as the renegade loose-cannon Santa Claus, can save them.
|Dan Haggerty
|Mike McGavin
|Deanna Lund
|Kirsten's Mother
|Borah Silver
|Kirsten's Grandfather
|Laura Lichstein
|Brooke
|Jeff Austin
|Emil
|Paul Rohrer
|Professor O'Conner
