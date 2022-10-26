Elvira, Mistress of the Dark

When her great aunt dies famed horror hostess Elvira heads for the uptight new England town to Falwell to claim her inheritance of a haunted house a witches cookbook and a punk rock poodle. But once the stuffy locals get an eyeful of the scream queens ample assets all hell busts out & breaks loose.
|Cassandra Peterson
|Elvira / Aunt Morgana Talbot
|William Morgan Sheppard
|Vincent Talbot
|Susan Kellermann
|Patty
|Jeff Conaway
|Travis
|Daniel Greene
|Bob Redding
|Edie McClurg
|Chastity Pariah
View Full Cast >