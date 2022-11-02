Elvis '68 Comeback Special

Featuring all the material shot for Elvis Presley's 1968 television special, including the two complete jam session concerts and the two complete solo concerts, which have never been released in their entirety All takes of the material shot for the original broadcast's two big production numbers and for the show's opening and closing segments Includes the original broadcast version of the special Newly remastered sound and picture
|Lance LeGault
|Himself
|Tanya Lemani
|Belly Dancer
|Darlene Love
|Herself (Blossoms)
|Charlie Hodge
|Himself (guitarist)
|Elvis Presley
|Elvis Presley
View Full Cast >