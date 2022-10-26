Elvis Has Left the Building

Harmony had an encounter early in life with the young Elvis, and can't seem to shake his influence. Now a Pink Lady selling cosmetics, she seems to inadvertently bring harm to any Elvis impersonators she encounters. After a bizarre car accident leaves a slew of them dead, Harmony goes on the run from the authorities, hooking up with a downtrodden ad exec who has Elvis troubles of his own.
|John Corbett
|Miles Taylor
|Annie Potts
|Shirl
|Sean Astin
|Aaron
|Tom Hanks
|Mailbox-Elvis
|Denise Richards
|Belinda
|Angie Dickinson
|Bobette
