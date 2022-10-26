Not Available

Elvis Has Left the Building

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Equity Pictures Medienfonds GmbH & Co. KG

Harmony had an encounter early in life with the young Elvis, and can't seem to shake his influence. Now a Pink Lady selling cosmetics, she seems to inadvertently bring harm to any Elvis impersonators she encounters. After a bizarre car accident leaves a slew of them dead, Harmony goes on the run from the authorities, hooking up with a downtrodden ad exec who has Elvis troubles of his own.

Cast

John CorbettMiles Taylor
Annie PottsShirl
Sean AstinAaron
Tom HanksMailbox-Elvis
Denise RichardsBelinda
Angie DickinsonBobette

