Em Trânsito: José Pedro Croft

A film about the sculptor José Pedro Croft, while it is a journey to the origins of creativity. José Pedro Croft is a sculptor who constantly crosses borders, from drawing to installation, from painting to sculpture, in a constant and surprising game. It mixes color and form, the banal with the solemn, and transforms space by introducing unusual materials. The theme of the film is this constant passage from one form of expression to another, this constant game, introducing one more element: the look of the filmmaker.