Emanuelle in America

An American journalist travels throughout the world in search of a good story by joining a modern-day harem and traveling to Venice to see what really goes on at diplomatic parties. While trying to expose a corrupt government official, Emanuelle stumbles upon a group that uses kidnapped girls to make and sell snuff films
|Gabriele Tinti
|Alfredo Elvize
|Roger Browne
|The Senator
|Riccardo Salvino
|Bill
|Lars Bloch
|Eric van Darren
|Paola Senatore
|Laura Elvize
|Lorraine De Selle
|Gemini
View Full Cast >