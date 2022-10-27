Not Available

Emanuelle in America

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Film Production S.r.l.

An American journalist travels throughout the world in search of a good story by joining a modern-day harem and traveling to Venice to see what really goes on at diplomatic parties. While trying to expose a corrupt government official, Emanuelle stumbles upon a group that uses kidnapped girls to make and sell snuff films

Cast

Gabriele TintiAlfredo Elvize
Roger BrowneThe Senator
Riccardo SalvinoBill
Lars BlochEric van Darren
Paola SenatoreLaura Elvize
Lorraine De SelleGemini

