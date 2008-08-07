Embodiment of Evil

After 30 years in a cell for the mentally ill, Coffin Joe is finally freed. Back on the streets, the sadistic gravedigger is set on fulfilling that for which he was imprisoned: find the woman who can give him the perfect child. During his wanderings through the city of Sao Paulo he leaves behind a trail of horror as he faces unnatural laws and popular beliefs.
|José Mojica Marins
|Zé do Caixão
|Jece Valadão
|Coronel Claudiomiro Pontes
|Adriano Stuart
|Capitão Oswaldo Pontes
|Milhem Cortaz
|Padre Eugênio
|Rui Rezende
|Bruno (as Rui Rezende)
|José Celso Martinez Corrêa
|Mistificador
View Full Cast >