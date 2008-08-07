2008

Embodiment of Evil

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 2008

Studio

Gullane Filmes

After 30 years in a cell for the mentally ill, Coffin Joe is finally freed. Back on the streets, the sadistic gravedigger is set on fulfilling that for which he was imprisoned: find the woman who can give him the perfect child. During his wanderings through the city of Sao Paulo he leaves behind a trail of horror as he faces unnatural laws and popular beliefs.

Cast

José Mojica MarinsZé do Caixão
Jece ValadãoCoronel Claudiomiro Pontes
Adriano StuartCapitão Oswaldo Pontes
Milhem CortazPadre Eugênio
Rui RezendeBruno (as Rui Rezende)
José Celso Martinez CorrêaMistificador

Images