Embrace of the Serpent

The epic story of the first contact, encounter, approach, betrayal and, eventually, life-transcending friendship, between Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman, last survivor of his people, and two scientists that, over the course of 40 years, travel through the Amazon in search of a sacred plant that can heal them. Inspired by the journals of the first explorers of the Colombian Amazon, Theodor Koch-Grunberg and Richard Evans Schultes.
|Brionne Davis
|Richard Evans Schultes
|Jan Bijvoet
|Theodor Koch-Grunberg
|Luigi Sciamanna
|Priest Gaspar
|Nilbio Torres
|Young Karamakate
|Antonio Bolivar
|Old Karamakate
|Nicolás Cancino
|Anizetto (Messiah)
