2015

Embrace of the Serpent

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Release Date

September 26th, 2015

Studio

Nortesur Producciones

The epic story of the first contact, encounter, approach, betrayal and, eventually, life-transcending friendship, between Karamakate, an Amazonian shaman, last survivor of his people, and two scientists that, over the course of 40 years, travel through the Amazon in search of a sacred plant that can heal them. Inspired by the journals of the first explorers of the Colombian Amazon, Theodor Koch-Grunberg and Richard Evans Schultes.

Cast

Brionne DavisRichard Evans Schultes
Jan BijvoetTheodor Koch-Grunberg
Luigi SciamannaPriest Gaspar
Nilbio TorresYoung Karamakate
Antonio BolivarOld Karamakate
Nicolás CancinoAnizetto (Messiah)

