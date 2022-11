Not Available

Emiler Goenda Bahini is a 1980 Bangladeshi feature film directed by Badal Rahman. It is based on German writer Erich Kästner's 1929 novel Emil and the Detectives. The only boy of a widow, went for a train trip to Dhaka to receive prize & visit his aunt's house. On this trip, he lost his money & suspected two men. He left the train & followed them. On the way, some local boys & an inexperienced investigation books reader uncle of one joined him.